General Biology
Recent Channels
General Biology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
39. Digestive System
Digestion
Problem
Which of the following animals has a gastrovascular cavity with a single opening?
A
Earthworm
B
Sponge
C
Human
D
Bird
E
Hydra
Show Answer
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
HHMI BioInteractive: Fate of Fat
by Pearson
2 views
Hide transcripts
Animation: Overview of the Human Digestive System
by Pearson
2 views
Hide transcripts
Animation: Digestive System Function
by Pearson
Hide transcripts
Digestive System 7- Large intestine
by Wendy Riggs
57 views
Hide transcripts
Introduction to Large Intestine
by Andrey K
25 views
Hide transcripts
Anatomy and Physiology of the Large Intestine [Colon]
by Catalyst University
78 views
Hide transcripts
Food and Feeding
by Jason Amores Sumpter
35 views
Hide transcripts
All about the large intestine
by MooMooMath and Science
38 views
Hide transcripts
Large Intestine | Colon
by Dr Matt & Dr Mike
26 views
Hide transcripts
Carbohydrate (Glucose) Absorption
by Wondersofchemistry
32 views
Hide transcripts
absorption
by ben Sir
22 views
Hide transcripts
IGCSE BIOLOGY REVISION - [Syllabus 7.5] Absorption
by Cambridge In 5 Minutes
68 views
Hide transcripts
GCSE Science Revision Biology "Absorption in the Small Intestine"
by Freesciencelessons
47 views
Hide transcripts
Small Intestine & Nutrient Absorption
by Anatomy and Physiology for Paramedics
61 views
Hide transcripts
Duodenum | Small Intestine
by Dr Matt & Dr Mike
42 views
Hide transcripts
Digestive System 3, Pancreas
by Dr. John Campbell
18 views
Hide transcripts
Learn about the small intestine | Bile juice | Pancreatic juice | Intestinal juice
by Mercy Education media
41 views
Hide transcripts
Emulsification of Fats
by Andrey K
15 views
Hide transcripts
The Role and Anatomy of the Pancreas
by ThePancreasPatient
14 views
Hide transcripts
Digestive Enzymes of Small Intestine and Pancreas
by Andrey K
53 views
Hide transcripts
Digestive System
by Michael Zappala
12 views
Hide transcripts
Digestion of proteins, carbohydrates, and fats
by SvenPerryBiology
33 views
Hide transcripts
Chemical and Mechanical Digestion - More Science on the Learning Videos Channel
by Harmony Square
60 views
Hide transcripts
How does your stomach help your digestion?
by MooMooMath and Science
10 views
Hide transcripts
Stomach Digestion
by greatpacificmedia
38 views
Hide transcripts
The Digestive System
by Bozeman Science
112 views
Hide transcripts
WCLN - The Pharynx and the Esophagus - Biology
by W CLN
22 views
Hide transcripts
Oral Cavity & Esophagus
by Anatomy and Physiology for Paramedics
24 views
Hide transcripts
Mechanism Process Food in Mouth, Esophagus and Stomach
by Human Physiology
66 views
Hide transcripts
Oral Cavity, Pharynx and Esophagus
by Andrey K
36 views
Hide transcripts
Digestive System, Part 1: Crash Course Anatomy & Physiology #33
by CrashCourse
134 views
Hide transcripts
The Digestive Process - University of Michigan Health System
by Michigan Medicine
36 views
Hide transcripts
The path of food through the digestive system
by MooMooMath and Science
96 views
Hide transcripts
Digestive System
by Amoeba Sisters
62 views
Hide transcripts
How your digestive system works - Emma Bryce
by TED-Ed
79 views
Hide transcripts
Biology in Focus Ch 33 Animal Nutrition
by Jim Sparks
25 views
Hide transcripts
Animal Nutrition and Diet
by Baylor Tutoring Center
51 views
Hide transcripts
Animal Nutrition
by Vance Kite
17 views
Hide transcripts
Chapter 33 Animal Nutrition and Digestion
by Edward Kerschen
23 views
Hide transcripts
Digestion and Digestive Tracts
by Jason Amores Sumpter
38 views
1
Hide transcripts
Mouth and Esophagus
by Jason Amores Sumpter
53 views
Hide transcripts
Stomach
by Jason Amores Sumpter
31 views
1
Hide transcripts
Small Intestine and Pancreas
by Jason Amores Sumpter
48 views
Hide transcripts
Nutrient Absorption
by Jason Amores Sumpter
24 views
Hide transcripts
Large Intestine
by Jason Amores Sumpter
31 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.