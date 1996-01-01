While walking in the woods, you encounter an unfamiliar nonwoody flowering plant. If you want to know whether it is a monocot or eudicot, it would not help to look at the
a. number of seed leaves, or cotyledons, present in its seeds.
b. shape of its root system.
c. arrangement of vascular bundles in its stem.
d. size of the plant.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Embryogenesis with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter