General Biology36. Plant ReproductionSeeds
Problem 10b
While walking in the woods, you encounter an unfamiliar nonwoody flowering plant. If you want to know whether it is a monocot or eudicot, it would not help to look at the a. number of seed leaves, or cotyledons, present in its seeds. b. shape of its root system. c. arrangement of vascular bundles in its stem. d. size of the plant.

