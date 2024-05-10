53. Conservation Biology
Problem 14
SCIENTIFIC THINKING Researchers studied active and abandoned pika colonies at two sites (one in southeast Oregon and one in northwest Nevada) to understand how elevation might influence pika range (see Module 38.0 and Module 38.11). Sites were classified as old (no longer occupied) or current. How would you summarize the findings? Does this study support the hypothesis that pika ranges are shifting to higher elevations due to climate change? What are some limitations to describing patterns in nature as compared to doing a controlled experiment?
