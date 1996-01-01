General Biology
Back
6. The Membrane
Endocytosis and Exocytosis
Problem
Which of the following enables a cell to pick up and concentrate a specific kind of molecule?
A
Passive transport
B
Facilitated diffusion
C
Osmosis
D
Channel proteins
E
Receptor-mediated endocytosis
