in this video, we're going to introduce some digestive organelles that are part of the endo membrane system. And so, recall in our previous lesson videos, we mentioned that some of the organelles of the end of membrane system arm or specialized for cellular digestion or essentially breaking things down inside the cell. And so there are two specific organelles that we're gonna focus on here in this video. And those are the license soames and the paroxysms. Now, listen, Soames are vesicles, acidic vesicles that carry digestive enzymes. And these digestive enzymes are responsible for breaking down and recycling food, cellular debris, bacteria and damaged organelles and all kinds of different things that are inside of the cell. So Lissa Soames are important for breaking down and recycling things. But now listen, Soames, there primarily on Lee found in animal cells so they're not really found in plant cells, and license OEMs are going to originate at the Golgi apparatus. Now, on the other hand, paroxysms OEMs are also vesicles, just like license homes are vesicles and paroxysms. They also contain enzymes as well, just like license homes also contain enzymes. And so license homes and put paroxysms they have some similarities, but there are also different from each other, because paroxysms they're mainly used for breaking down toxic compounds. They're used for breaking down toxic compounds such as, for example, hydrogen peroxide, or H 202 is a toxic compound inside of the cell. And paroxysms are really important for helping to break down hydrogen peroxide because once again it could be toxic. And paroxysms are also really important for breaking down fatty acids as well. So that's another important function of paroxysms. Now, unlike license homes, which are on Lee found in animal cells, Les systems are only found in animal cells. Uh, paroxysms, on the other hand, there found in all eukaryotic cells, which includes both animal cells and plant cells as well. And also, unlike License OEMs, which originate at the Golgi apparatus, paroxysms are going to originate at the rough. Endo, Plas, Mick, Ridiculous or the rough E. R. So let's take a look at our image down below to better distinguish between these license soames and paroxysms. And so the top image here is specifically focusing on license OEM, so notice that the license, um, is a vesicles. It's a very acidic vesicles or very acidic membrane bubble, tiny little membrane bubble. And on the inside of this vesicles this license, um, there are digestive enzymes, and so the license home is capable of fusing with other vesicles or other membrane structures. And so notice here, we're showing you of vesicles here that's carrying cellular debris, and the cellular debris is basically the contents that you see on the inside of this vesicles. And so the license, um, is going to be capable of fusing and merging with other vesicles. So here you could see the fusion so that the internal compartments are combined. And so what this means is that the digestive enzymes are going to be, uh, exposed to the cellular debris. And so that means that the digestive enzymes can break down the cellular debris into its tiny little components, and so that helps to break down and recycle the components within the cell. Now paroxysms. On the other hand, which we're focusing on down below right here notice that there are also these vesicles and they also contain enzymes as well, which are represented by these little green structures that you see. However, the enzymes in paroxysms their specific for breaking down toxic compounds like this. Representation right here is supposed to be a toxic compound, and so it can break it, confused paroxysms confused with the toxic compound and then break down the toxic compound into a component that is no longer toxic. And also paroxysms are really important for breaking down fatty acids as well, um, as toxic compounds. And so this year really concludes our introduction to license OEMs and paroxysms, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course, So I'll see you all in our next video.

