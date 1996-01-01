The overall role of the inflammatory response is to
a. contain and eliminate foreign cells and material at the site of infection.
b. increase heat at the site of infection to activate enzymes used in the immune response.
c. produce antibodies that bind to and eliminate invading cells.
d. increase blood flow at the site of a wound to flush out invading pathogens.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Innate Immune Response with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter