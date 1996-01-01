Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology41. Immune SystemInnate Immunity
2:34 minutes
Problem 2
Textbook Question

The overall role of the inflammatory response is to a. contain and eliminate foreign cells and material at the site of infection. b. increase heat at the site of infection to activate enzymes used in the immune response. c. produce antibodies that bind to and eliminate invading cells. d. increase blood flow at the site of a wound to flush out invading pathogens.

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
5:20m

Watch next

Master Innate Immune Response with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.