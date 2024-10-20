Match the following terms to each of the scenarios below:

◆ Facilitation ◆ Tolerance ◆ Inhibition





1. Large trees create large, shaded areas, making it difficult for photosynthetic organisms to thrive.

2. Presence of alder plants increases nitrogen content in soil, allowing willow & poplar seedlings to thrive.

3. The early growth of algae in a community has no significant impact on the future presence of birds.