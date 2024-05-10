50. Population Ecology
Population Demography

Which of the following statements about life tables is true?
A
Life tables usually only consider males in the population because they typically survive the longest.
B
Life tables provide detailed information on a population’s birth & death rates but not survivorship data.
C
Life tables can be used to estimate future population size by examining age-specific mortality/fecundity rates.
D
Life tables never include data on males in the population.
E
Life tables are exclusively used for studying human populations and are not applicable to other species.
