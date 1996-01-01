Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Cells A and B are the same size, shape, and temperature, but cell A is metabolically less active than cell B, and cell B is actively converting oxygen to water in cellular respiration. Oxygen will diffuse more rapidly into cell __________ because __________.

