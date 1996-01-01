Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Cells A and B are the same size, shape, and temperature, but cell A is metabolically less active than cell B, and cell B is actively converting oxygen to water in cellular respiration. Oxygen will diffuse more rapidly into cell __________ because __________.
A
A; the concentration gradient there is shallower
B
A; its membrane transport proteins will not be saturated
C
B; the oxygen molecules inside cell B have a higher kinetic energy
D
B; the gradient of oxygen is oriented in the opposite direction compared to cell A