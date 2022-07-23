Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Biology2h 40m
- 2. Chemistry3h 40m
- 3. Water1h 26m
- 4. Biomolecules2h 23m
- 5. Cell Components2h 26m
- 6. The Membrane2h 31m
- 7. Energy and Metabolism2h 0m
- 8. Respiration2h 40m
- 9. Photosynthesis2h 49m
- 10. Cell Signaling59m
- 11. Cell Division2h 47m
- 12. Meiosis2h 0m
- 13. Mendelian Genetics4h 44m
- Introduction to Mendel's Experiments7m
- Genotype vs. Phenotype17m
- Punnett Squares13m
- Mendel's Experiments26m
- Mendel's Laws18m
- Monohybrid Crosses19m
- Test Crosses14m
- Dihybrid Crosses20m
- Punnett Square Probability26m
- Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance20m
- Epistasis7m
- Non-Mendelian Genetics12m
- Pedigrees6m
- Autosomal Inheritance21m
- Sex-Linked Inheritance43m
- X-Inactivation9m
- 14. DNA Synthesis2h 27m
- 15. Gene Expression3h 20m
- 16. Regulation of Expression3h 31m
- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression13m
- Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons27m
- The Lac Operon21m
- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon25m
- The Trp Operon20m
- Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon11m
- Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation9m
- Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications16m
- Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control22m
- Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation28m
- Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation13m
- 17. Viruses37m
- 18. Biotechnology2h 58m
- 19. Genomics17m
- 20. Development1h 5m
- 21. Evolution3h 1m
- 22. Evolution of Populations3h 52m
- 23. Speciation1h 37m
- 24. History of Life on Earth2h 6m
- 25. Phylogeny2h 31m
- 26. Prokaryotes4h 59m
- 27. Protists1h 12m
- 28. Plants1h 22m
- 29. Fungi36m
- 30. Overview of Animals34m
- 31. Invertebrates1h 2m
- 32. Vertebrates50m
- 33. Plant Anatomy1h 3m
- 34. Vascular Plant Transport2m
- 35. Soil37m
- 36. Plant Reproduction47m
- 37. Plant Sensation and Response1h 9m
- 38. Animal Form and Function1h 19m
- 39. Digestive System10m
- 40. Circulatory System1h 57m
- 41. Immune System1h 12m
- 42. Osmoregulation and Excretion50m
- 43. Endocrine System4m
- 44. Animal Reproduction2m
- 45. Nervous System55m
- 46. Sensory Systems46m
- 47. Muscle Systems23m
- 48. Ecology3h 11m
- Introduction to Ecology20m
- Biogeography14m
- Earth's Climate Patterns50m
- Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes10m
- Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator13m
- Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions10m
- Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions15m
- Introduction to Aquatic Biomes27m
- Freshwater Aquatic Biomes14m
- Marine Aquatic Biomes13m
- 49. Animal Behavior28m
- 50. Population Ecology3h 41m
- Introduction to Population Ecology28m
- Population Sampling Methods23m
- Life History12m
- Population Demography17m
- Factors Limiting Population Growth14m
- Introduction to Population Growth Models22m
- Linear Population Growth6m
- Exponential Population Growth29m
- Logistic Population Growth32m
- r/K Selection10m
- The Human Population22m
- 51. Community Ecology2h 46m
- Introduction to Community Ecology2m
- Introduction to Community Interactions9m
- Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)38m
- Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-)23m
- Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0)9m
- Community Structure35m
- Community Dynamics26m
- Geographic Impact on Communities21m
- 52. Ecosystems2h 36m
- 53. Conservation Biology24m
8. Respiration
Types of Phosphorylation
4:51 minutes
Problem 5`
Textbook Question
Compare and contrast substrate-level phosphorylation and oxidative phosphorylation.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the basic definitions: Substrate-level phosphorylation involves the direct transfer of a phosphate group from a substrate molecule to ADP, forming ATP. This process occurs in the cytoplasm during glycolysis and in the mitochondria during the Krebs cycle. Oxidative phosphorylation, on the other hand, involves the production of ATP using the energy derived from the electron transport chain and occurs in the inner mitochondrial membrane.
Identify the location and conditions: Substrate-level phosphorylation occurs in both the cytoplasm and mitochondria and does not require oxygen, making it an anaerobic process. Oxidative phosphorylation takes place in the mitochondria and requires oxygen, making it an aerobic process.
Examine the role of enzymes and intermediates: In substrate-level phosphorylation, specific enzymes directly facilitate the transfer of phosphate to ADP. In oxidative phosphorylation, the process is driven by a series of protein complexes and mobile electron carriers in the electron transport chain, ultimately leading to the generation of a proton gradient that drives ATP synthesis through ATP synthase.
Consider the efficiency and yield: Oxidative phosphorylation is generally more efficient, producing up to about 34 ATP molecules per glucose molecule, compared to a smaller yield from substrate-level phosphorylation, which contributes directly to the formation of only 4 ATP molecules per glucose molecule.
Discuss the biological significance: Both processes are crucial for cellular energy production, but oxidative phosphorylation provides the majority of the ATP used by aerobic cells to support energy-intensive processes, while substrate-level phosphorylation can supply energy quickly even in the absence of oxygen.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Substrate-Level Phosphorylation
Substrate-level phosphorylation is a metabolic process that directly generates ATP by transferring a phosphate group from a substrate molecule to ADP. This occurs in specific enzymatic reactions, primarily during glycolysis and the Krebs cycle. Unlike oxidative phosphorylation, it does not involve the electron transport chain and is less efficient in terms of ATP yield.
Oxidative Phosphorylation
Oxidative phosphorylation is a process that occurs in the mitochondria, where ATP is produced through the electron transport chain and chemiosmosis. Electrons from NADH and FADH2 are transferred through a series of proteins, creating a proton gradient that drives ATP synthesis via ATP synthase. This method is more efficient than substrate-level phosphorylation, yielding significantly more ATP per glucose molecule.
ATP Yield Comparison
The comparison of ATP yield between substrate-level and oxidative phosphorylation highlights their efficiency differences. Substrate-level phosphorylation typically produces 2 ATP molecules per glucose during glycolysis and the Krebs cycle, while oxidative phosphorylation can generate approximately 28-34 ATP molecules per glucose. This stark contrast underscores the importance of oxidative phosphorylation in cellular respiration and energy production.
