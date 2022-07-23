Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Substrate-Level Phosphorylation Substrate-level phosphorylation is a metabolic process that directly generates ATP by transferring a phosphate group from a substrate molecule to ADP. This occurs in specific enzymatic reactions, primarily during glycolysis and the Krebs cycle. Unlike oxidative phosphorylation, it does not involve the electron transport chain and is less efficient in terms of ATP yield. Recommended video: Guided course 03: 03: Substrate-Level Phosphorylation

Oxidative Phosphorylation Oxidative phosphorylation is a process that occurs in the mitochondria, where ATP is produced through the electron transport chain and chemiosmosis. Electrons from NADH and FADH2 are transferred through a series of proteins, creating a proton gradient that drives ATP synthesis via ATP synthase. This method is more efficient than substrate-level phosphorylation, yielding significantly more ATP per glucose molecule. Recommended video: Guided course 06:27 06:27 Oxidative Phosphorylation