Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

Evidence suggests that folic acid may help prevent the development of spina bifida, a common disabling birth defect. It is recommended that women increase their folic acid intake during pregnancy, especially in the first three months. Why is the timing of the folic acid intake relevant?

Next question

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.