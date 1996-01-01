General Biology
31. Invertebrates
Lophotrochozoans
Problem
Which of the following groups of worms is/are completely parasitic?
A
Platyhelminths
B
Catenulids
C
Rhabditophorans
D
All of the listed responses are correct.
E
Trematodes
