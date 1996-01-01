Scientists have found that the quantity of aquaporin molecules inserted in the membranes of collecting duct cells changes in response to ADH levels. Draw a line graph proposing a relationship between ADH levels and its effect on the quantity of aquaporins. Additionally, explain how the relationship between ADH and aquaporins corresponds to situations of dehydration and hydration.
