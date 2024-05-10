48. Ecology
Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions
Which of the following best explains why terrestrial biomes are not consistent on every continent across each latitude?
A
Biomes have large overlapping areas called ecotones, making their borders hard to define.
B
Seasonal variation causes biomes to change location.
C
Differences in elevation, soil type, topography & microclimate all contribute to which biome is present.
D
All of the above.
