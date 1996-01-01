SCIENTIFIC THINKING The discovery of auxin is a good example of how scientists build upon each other’s work. For each of the three sets of researchers discussed in the chapter (the Darwins, Boyle-Jensen, and Went), write a one-sentence summary of what they discovered. If you were going to credit one person as being the “discoverer” of auxin, who would it be?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Signal Transduction and Response with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter