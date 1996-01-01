Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology47. Muscle SystemsMusculoskeletal System
Problem 17
Textbook Question

An earthworm’s body consists of a number of fluid-filled compartments, each with its own set of longitudinal and circular muscles. But in the roundworm, a single fluid-filled cavity occupies the body, and there are only longitudinal muscles that run its entire length. Predict how the movement of a roundworm would differ from the movement of an earthworm.

