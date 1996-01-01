An earthworm’s body consists of a number of fluid-filled compartments, each with its own set of longitudinal and circular muscles. But in the roundworm, a single fluid-filled cavity occupies the body, and there are only longitudinal muscles that run its entire length. Predict how the movement of a roundworm would differ from the movement of an earthworm.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Muscle System and Skeleton with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter