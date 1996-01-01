Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
The open ocean and tropical rain forests contribute the most to Earth’s net primary production because a. both have high rates of net primary production. b. both cover huge surface areas of Earth. c. nutrients cycle fastest in these two ecosystems. d. the ocean covers a huge surface area and the tropical rain forest has a high rate of production.

