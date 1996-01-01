Like Earth, Mars has seasons—its Northern Hemisphere experiences winter when its Southern Hemisphere experiences summer. Which statement is the best explanation for seasonality on Mars?
a. Mars is tilted on its axis.
b. Mars has an elliptical orbit that brings it closer to the Sun in summer than in winter.
c. Mars has a circular orbit and maintains a constant distance from the Sun.
d. The Southern Hemisphere of Mars consistently receives direct solar radiation.
