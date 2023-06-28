Imagine repeating the experiment on epigenetic inheritance that is shown in Figure 19.6. You measure the amount of radioactive uridine (U) incorporated into Hnf4a mRNA in counts per minute (cpm) to determine the level of Hnf4a gene transcription in rats born to mothers fed either a normal diet or a low-protein diet. The results are 11,478 cpm for the normal diet and 7368 cpm for the low-protein diet. For this problem, your task is to prepare a graph similar to the one at the bottom of Figure 19.6 that shows the normalized results for the low-protein diet relative to the normal diet. Normalizing values means that the value obtained from one condition is expressed as 1.0 (the norm; the normal diet in this case) and the values obtained from any other conditions (low-protein diet in this case) are expressed as decimal values relative to the norm.
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
76
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Epistasis with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter