Ants carry dead ants out of an anthill and dump them on a "trash" pile. If a chemical from a dead ant is applied to a live ant, other ants will carry it, kicking and struggling, from the anthill, until the substance wears off. Which of the following explains this behavior?
A
The ants have become imprinted on the chemical.
B
The ants are following a stimulus-response chain.
C
The ants can only learn by operant conditioning.
D
The ants are responding to a circadian clock.
E
The chemical is a sign stimulus for a fixed action pattern.