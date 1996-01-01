Which of the following statements regarding fishes that live in fresh water is/are correct? Select True or False for each statement.
T/F Water moves across the gills via osmosis until equilibrium is established, at which time the water molecules stop moving.
T/F They lose water to their environment primarily through the gills. They replace this water by drinking.
T/F Water enters epithelial cells in their gills via osmosis. Electrolytes leave the same cells via diffusion.
T/F They have specialized epithelia that actively pump electrolytes from the environment into the blood.
