Eating even a single death cap mushroom (Amanita phalloides) can be fatal due to a compound called αα-amanitin, a toxin that inhibits transcription.What would you predict to be the immediate outcome of adding αα-amanitin to a cell?
a. reduced DNA synthesis
b. reduced production of one or more types of RNA
c. reduced binding of tRNAs to anticodons
d. reduced rate of translocation of ribosomes translating mRNA
