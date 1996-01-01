Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology15. Gene ExpressionSteps of Transcription
1:03 minutes
Problem 11b
Textbook Question

Eating even a single death cap mushroom (Amanita phalloides) can be fatal due to a compound called αα-amanitin, a toxin that inhibits transcription.What would you predict to be the immediate outcome of adding αα-amanitin to a cell? a. reduced DNA synthesis b. reduced production of one or more types of RNA c. reduced binding of tRNAs to anticodons d. reduced rate of translocation of ribosomes translating mRNA

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
4:16m

Watch next

Master 1) Initiation of Transcription with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.