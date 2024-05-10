51. Community Ecology
Community Structure
2:32 minutes
Problem 6b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following best illustrates ecological succession? a. A mouse eats seeds, and an owl eats the mouse. b. Decomposition in soil releases nitrogen that plants can use. c. Grasses grow in a deserted field, followed by shrubs and then trees. d. Imported pheasants increase in numbers, while local quail disappear.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
466
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 36 videos