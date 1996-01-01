Why are individuals with an extra chromosome 21, which causes Down syndrome, more numerous than individuals with an extra chromosome 3 or chromosome 16?
a. There are probably more genes on chromosome 21 than on the others.
b. Chromosome 21 is a sex chromosome and chromosomes 3 and 16 are not.
c. Down syndrome is not more common, just more serious.
d. Extra copies of the other chromosomes are probably fatal.
