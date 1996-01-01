What is the function of the arthropod exoskeleton?
a. The presence of an exoskeleton has given arthropods a good fossil record, because hard parts fossilize more readily than do soft tissues.
b. It has no well-established function. (Trilobites had an exoskeleton, and they went extinct.)
c. It provides protection and functions in locomotion.
d. It makes growth by molting possible.
