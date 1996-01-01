General Biology
46. Sensory Systems
Sensory System
Problem
Compound eyes are advantageous for small prey species to detect a potential predator because __________.
A
each ommatidium contains many photoreceptor cells
B
compound eyes allow animals to detect ultraviolet radiation
C
with compound eyes, the brain forms many separate visual images
D
light is not necessary for compound eyes to produce action potentials
E
they permit sensitive motion detection
