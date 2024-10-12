“Ring species” are species that are distributed across a habitat in a ring-like distribution. Every population is able to breed with neighboring populations, but where the ring closes, the populations at the two “ends” do not interbreed. One example of a ring species is Ensatina escholtzii, a species

of salamander in California. The species began as a single population in the North, and spread South on either side of the California Central Valley. Each color on the map shows the distribution of different named population of E. escholtzii. Hybrids created by interbreeding of the populations marked

with the circle are sterile. If hybrid sterility is present, why do you think these populations are still considered the same species?



