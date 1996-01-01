General Biology
Back
11. Cell Division
Cytokinesis
Problem
"Cytokinesis" refers to __________.
A
the division of the entire cell
B
the division of the nucleus
C
the reduction in the number of chromosomes
D
the movement of a cell from one place to another
E
the division of the cytoplasm
