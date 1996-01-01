General Biology
Recent Channels
General Biology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
12. Meiosis
Genetic Variation During Meiosis
Problem
Which of the following contributes to genetic variation in sexually reproducing species?
A
Crossing over, internal fertilization, independent assortment
B
Independent assortment, spindle formation, random fertilization
C
Random fertilization, DNA synthesis, independent assortment
D
Internal fertilization, spindle formation, crossing over
E
Random fertilization, independent assortment, crossing over
Show Answer
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Linked Genes, Crossing Over and Genetic Recombination
by Andrey K
36 views
Hide transcripts
Variation | Genetics | Biology | FuseSchool
by FuseSchool - Global Education
30 views
Hide transcripts
Genetic Variation During Meiosis
by Jason Amores Sumpter
1
65 views
Hide transcripts
Sources of genetic variation | Inheritance and variation | High school biology | Khan Academy
by Khan Academy
33 views
Hide transcripts
Independent Assortment
by Jason Amores Sumpter
1
42 views
Hide transcripts
Genetic Variation During Meiosis Example 1
by Jason Amores Sumpter
1
39 views
Hide transcripts
Nondisjunction
by Jason Amores Sumpter
1
43 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.