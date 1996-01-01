Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology15. Gene ExpressionMutations
A small portion of the human transport protein amino acid sequence is shown here. The upper sequence is associated with darker skin, and the lower sequence is associated with lighter skin. What DNA base-pair change created the light-skin form of the human protein from the gene that coded for the dark-skin form?

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Mutations

