Investigators examined the expression of transporter mRNA and protein produced in zebrafish homozygous for each of the alleles and obtained the results summarized here (+ = present, −= absent). Does the allele associated with light color appear to be altering transcription or translation? Why?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Mutations with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter