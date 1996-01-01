Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
When a protein is denatured, why does it lose its functionality?
A
Denaturation breaks the covalent bonds that hold the protein in its three-dimensional shape. Without the proper shape, the protein cannot function.
B
Denaturation destroys the primary structure of the protein, and the protein breaks down to monomers.
C
Different amino acids are substituted into the sequence, so the protein's properties change.
D
The protein's pH changes, and the change causes the protein to lose its functionality.
E
Denaturation breaks the intramolecular bonds, such as hydrogen bonds and van der Waals interactions, that hold the protein in its three-dimensional shape. Without the proper shape, the protein cannot function.