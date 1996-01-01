4. Biomolecules
Proteins Practice Problems
4. Biomolecules
Proteins Practice Problems
16 problems
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is responsible for the amino acid sequences of prolactin hormone?
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an aqueous environment, where are the hydrophobic R groups located in a myoglobin molecule?
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Label A to D in the following chart, which depicts the hierarchy of hemoglobin protein structures.
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following structures are responsible for regulating the activity of a protein?
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is responsible for altering the structure and function of a protein?
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the number of different sequences that can be generated by assembling 5 amino acids into peptides that are 6 residues long if a cell only uses 5 amino acids instead of 20.