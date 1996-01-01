General Biology
Back
32. Vertebrates
Chordates
Problem
If an animal has segments, bilateral symmetry, pharyngeal clefts, a post-anal tail, and deuterostomic development, it must be a member of the __________.
A
Annelida
B
Arthropoda
C
Mollusca
D
Platyhelminthes
E
Chordata
