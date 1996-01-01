Chordates Practice Problems
Identify the statement(s) about mammals that is/are not true:
P. All mammals have a skull.
Q. All mammals have three ear bones: the incus, malleus, and stapes.
R. Mammals are jawless.
Read the following statements about deuterostomes carefully, and then identify which ones are correct.
P. In deuterostomes, the blastopore develops into an anus.
Q. Deuterostomes are triploblastic.
R. Deuterostomes have radial symmetry.
S. Deuterostomes are pseudocoelemates.
Wide shreds of evidence from fossils and developing embryos suggests that the mammal's ear bones were once jawbones. If they truly were, what is the advantage of having the jawbones and earbones separated like the modern mammals have?
The gene that encodes Retinoblastoma (Rb) protein is a conserved gene in plants and animals. This gene has the primary control over whether the cell continues to divide or to differentiate. When it is activated, Rb represses the gene required to replicate the DNA. Which of the following happens when Rb is inactivated in the stem cells of vertebrates?
Gene expression can cause different cells to have different proteins that are vital for their respective functions. It can be regulated during the transcription or translation process. Which of the following does not affect gene expression?
The following are four assertions about chordates.
P. Humans are classified as vertebrate chordates.
Q. The dorsal hollow nerve cord is present in all chordates at some stage of their development.
R. All chordates possess a brain case.
S. Nematodes are invertebrate chordates.
Identify the options that include all of the correct chordate assertions.
Mexican tetra is also known as the blind cavefish. It is a freshwater fish of the family Characidae. Why do some cave-living fish like Mexican tetra lose their eyes?
It is proposed that mammal teeth, jaw bones, and muscles evolved to produce side-to-side motion of the jaw. How does this structural and functional evolution help humans out-compete other organisms?
The figure below shows the phylogeny of amniotes.
Identify the incorrect statement about the phylogeny of amniotes:
The most recent common ancestor of _________ is thought to have been a bony-skeletoned salamander that moved with the side-to-side bending of fishes but had legs supported by a bony skeleton.
The figure below shows the phylogeny tree of living chordates.
Based on the above phylogeny tree which one is a true statement?
The evolutionary relationships of chordates are depicted in the diagram below. Which of the following groups belongs to the phylum Chordata?
Traditionally, biologists utilized organisms' body plans to make hypotheses about phylogeny. In terms of the body plan, which of the following organisms is not a bilaterian?
A chordate was identified with the following features:
1. A vertebral column.
2. A Skull
3. Body covered with hair
4. Mammary glands
Which class would you like to assign that chordate based on the aforementioned characteristics?
Based on a hypothesis, the hinged jaw of fishes had evolved from the ____ of their hypothetical ancestor.
Lobe-finned fishes were considered to be most likely the ancestors of tetrapods. Which of the following body parts of lobe-finned fish was believed to be homologous to tetrapods?
Which of the following environmental conditions must be maintained in order for the amphibians to survive and successfully reproduce?
From fossil records, Archaeopteryx (also known as Urvogel) was the oldest known most primitive bird. What was its feature that made them associated with dinosaurs?