Suppose you were studying several species of monkeys. In one, males never helped females raise offspring. In another, males provided just as much parental care as females except for actually carrying the fetus during pregnancy. How does the fundamental asymmetry of sex compare in the two species? How would you expect sexual dimorphism to compare between the two species?
