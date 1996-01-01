It seems logical that natural selection would work toward genetic uniformity; the genotypes that are most fit produce the most offspring, increasing the frequency of adaptive alleles and eliminating less adaptive alleles. Yet there remains a great deal of genetic variation within populations. Describe factors that contribute to this variation.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Inbreeding and Sexual Selection with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter