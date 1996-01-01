A homeotic gene does which of the following?
a. It serves as the ultimate control for prokaryotic operons.
b. It regulates the expression of groups of other genes during development.
c. It represses the histone proteins in eukaryotic chromosomes.
d. It helps splice mRNA after transcription.
