General Biology
22. Evolution of Populations
Hardy-Weinberg Model
Problem
Allele frequencies can be altered by __________.
A
genetic drift
B
natural selection
C
gene flow
D
None of the listed responses is correct.
E
All of the listed responses are correct.
