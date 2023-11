Hardy-Weinberg Model Practice Problems

The flower color in a plant is coded by a single gene, and the alleles (FW and FR) for the same are codominant. White flowers are homozygous for the allele FW, and red flowers are homozygous for the allele FR. If both alleles are present together, the flowers will be pink. The white flowers are present at a frequency of 1 in 100. What is the predicted frequency of pink flowers if genotypes are in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?