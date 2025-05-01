Hardy-Weinberg Model Practice Problems

- 1. Introduction to Biology(0)
- 2. Chemistry(0)
- 3. Water(0)
- 4. Biomolecules(0)
- 5. Cell Components(0)
- 6. The Membrane(0)
- 7. Energy and Metabolism(0)
- 8. Respiration(0)
- 9. Photosynthesis(0)
- 10. Cell Signaling(0)
- 11. Cell Division(0)
- 12. Meiosis(0)
- 13. Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Introduction to Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Genotype vs. Phenotype(0)
- Punnett Squares(0)
- Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Mendel's Laws(0)
- Monohybrid Crosses(0)
- Test Crosses(0)
- Dihybrid Crosses(0)
- Punnett Square Probability(0)
- Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance(0)
- Epistasis(0)
- Non-Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Pedigrees(0)
- Autosomal Inheritance(0)
- Sex-Linked Inheritance(0)
- X-Inactivation(0)
- 14. DNA Synthesis(0)
- 15. Gene Expression(0)
- Central Dogma(0)
- Introduction to Transcription(0)
- Steps of Transcription(0)
- Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing(0)
- Introduction to Types of RNA(0)
- Genetic Code(0)
- Introduction to Translation(0)
- Steps of Translation(0)
- Post-Translational Modification(0)
- Review of Transcription vs. Translation(0)
- Mutations(0)
- 16. Regulation of Expression(0)
- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression(0)
- Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons(0)
- The Lac Operon(0)
- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon(0)
- The Trp Operon(0)
- Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon(0)
- Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications(0)
- Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation(0)
- 17. Viruses(0)
- 18. Biotechnology(0)
- 19. Genomics(0)
- 20. Development(0)
- 21. Evolution(0)
- 22. Evolution of Populations(0)
- 23. Speciation(0)
- 24. History of Life on Earth(0)
- 25. Phylogeny(0)
- 26. Prokaryotes(0)
- 27. Protists(0)
- 28. Plants(0)
- 29. Fungi(0)
- 30. Overview of Animals(0)
- 31. Invertebrates(0)
- 32. Vertebrates(0)
- 33. Plant Anatomy(0)
- 34. Vascular Plant Transport(0)
- 35. Soil(0)
- 36. Plant Reproduction(0)
- 37. Plant Sensation and Response(0)
- 38. Animal Form and Function(0)
- 39. Digestive System(0)
- 40. Circulatory System(0)
- 41. Immune System(0)
- 42. Osmoregulation and Excretion(0)
- 43. Endocrine System(0)
- 44. Animal Reproduction(0)
- 45. Nervous System(0)
- 46. Sensory Systems(0)
- 47. Muscle Systems(0)
- 48. Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Ecology(0)
- Biogeography(0)
- Earth's Climate Patterns(0)
- Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions(0)
- Introduction to Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Freshwater Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Marine Aquatic Biomes(0)
- 49. Animal Behavior(0)
- 50. Population Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Population Ecology(0)
- Population Sampling Methods(0)
- Life History(0)
- Population Demography(0)
- Factors Limiting Population Growth(0)
- Introduction to Population Growth Models(0)
- Linear Population Growth(0)
- Exponential Population Growth(0)
- Logistic Population Growth(0)
- r/K Selection(0)
- The Human Population(0)
- 51. Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Interactions(0)
- Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0)(0)
- Community Structure(0)
- Community Dynamics(0)
- Geographic Impact on Communities(0)
- 52. Ecosystems(0)
- 53. Conservation Biology(0)
The Hardy-Weinberg Principle: Videos & Practice Problems
Suppose that in a population of rabbits, the color white (A) is dominant over the color brown (a). If 16% of the rabbits are brown, what is the frequency of the heterozygote individuals?
Which of the following types of alleles can be produced by mutation (an evolutionary process)?
If the sampled population has 64% of the homozygous recessive genotype (aa), then the frequency of allele 'a' is:
The flower color in a plant is coded by a single gene, and the alleles (FW and FR) for the same exhibit incomplete dominance. White flowers are homozygous for the allele FW, and red flowers are homozygous for the allele FR. If both alleles are present together, the flowers will be pink. The white flowers are present at a frequency of 1 in 100. What is the predicted frequency of pink flowers if genotypes are in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?
What is the nucleotide variability in a gene that has 0% gene variability for a certain trait?
A plant has two alleles for height, T (tall) and t (dwarf), with frequencies of 0.8 and 0.2, respectively. What will be the frequencies of the three possible genotypes?
Suppose a plant has two different alleles for flower colour, one red (R) and one white (r). In a population of ten plants, the frequency of R and r is 0.5 each. However, only six of these plants produce viable offspring by chance, resulting in a shift in the frequencies of R (0.8) and r (0.2) in the next generation. Identify the cause of such a shift.
Based on the formula for Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium, p2 stands for _____, while q2 stands for ______.
Match each Hardy-Weinberg assumption with the example that illustrates it:
Match each term with its meaning in terms of genotype frequencies in a population at Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium:
Which of the following is NOT an assumption of the Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?
In a population, the frequency of the homozygous recessive genotype (aa) is 0.16. What is the frequency of the recessive allele (a)?
If the frequency of allele A is 0.7 in a population, what is the expected frequency of the heterozygous genotype (Aa) under Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?
Given a population where the frequency of allele A is 0.6 and allele a is 0.4, what is the expected frequency of the homozygous dominant genotype (AA)?
In a population, the observed frequencies of genotypes AA, Aa, and aa are 0.36, 0.48, and 0.16 respectively. Are these frequencies consistent with Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?
A population shows a higher frequency of homozygous individuals than expected under Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium. What is a possible explanation for this observation?
In a population where the dominant phenotype is observed in 84% of individuals, what is the frequency of the recessive allele, assuming simple dominance?
If a population has genotype frequencies of 0.25 AA, 0.5 Aa, and 0.25 aa, what are the frequencies of alleles A and a?
A population of butterflies is monitored, and it is found that 9% of them have a recessive phenotype. What percentage of the population would you expect to be heterozygous if the population is in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?
A genetic study reveals that a population has unexpectedly high heterozygosity compared to Hardy-Weinberg predictions. Which of the following could explain this observation?
In a diploid population in Hardy–Weinberg equilibrium, the frequency of allele q is 0.35. What is the expected frequency of heterozygotes (2pq)? Round your answer to two decimal places.
A population is in Hardy–Weinberg equilibrium, and the frequency of the recessive homozygous genotype is given as q2=0.09. What is the frequency of the dominant allele (p)? Round your answer to two decimal places.
A sample contains 180 AA, 140 Aa, and 80 aa individuals. What is the frequency of allele A in the population? Round your answer to two decimal places.