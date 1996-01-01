According to data on ecological footprints,
a. the carrying capacity of the world is 10 billion.
b. Earth’s resources are sufficient to sustain future generations at current levels of consumption.
c. the ecological footprint of individuals in the United States is more than twice the world average.
d. nations with the largest ecological footprints have the fastest population growth rates.
