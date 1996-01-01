Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology50. Population EcologyPopulation Ecology
1:51 minutes
Problem 9e
Textbook Question

When wild plant and animal populations are logged, fished, or hunted, only the oldest or largest individuals tend to be taken. Many of the commercially important species are long lived and are slow to begin reproducing. If harvesting is not regulated carefully and exploitation is intense, what impact does harvesting have on a population’s age structure? How might harvesting affect the population’s life table and growth rate?

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
5:45m

Watch next

Master Population Ecology with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.