What is alternative splicing?
a. phosphorylation that leads to different types of post-translational regulation
b. mRNA processing that leads to different combinations of exons being spliced together
c. folding that leads to proteins with alternative conformations
d. the outcome of regulatory proteins that leads to changes in the life span of an mRNA
