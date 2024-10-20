Define each term to understand their meanings: - Phenotype: The observable characteristics or traits of an organism, such as its morphology, development, biochemical or physiological properties, and behavior. - Allele: A variant form of a gene. Different alleles can result in different traits. - Genotype: The genetic constitution of an organism, specifically the alleles present at a given set of loci. - Chromosome: A long DNA molecule with part or all of the genetic material of an organism.