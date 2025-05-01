Clarify the meaning of each term: Molting refers to the shedding of an outer layer, such as skin or exoskeleton, commonly seen in arthropods. Metamorphosis is the transformation process in the life cycle of certain organisms, such as insects or amphibians. Germination refers to the process of a seed developing into a plant. Spawning is the term used to describe the release of eggs and sperm into the water by fish for reproduction.