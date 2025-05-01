Understand the concept of acid deposition: Acid deposition refers to the falling of acidic substances, such as sulfuric acid (H₂SO₄) and nitric acid (HNO₃), from the atmosphere to the Earth's surface. It can occur as acid rain, snow, or dry particles. These acids are formed when sulfur dioxide (SO₂) and nitrogen oxides (NOₓ) react with water and oxygen in the atmosphere.