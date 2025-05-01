40.0 mL of 0.150 M HCl 40.0\(\text{ mL of }\)0.150\(\text{ M HCl}\) is mixed with 25.0 mL of 0.0800 M NaOH 25.0\(\text{ mL of }\)0.0800\(\text{ M NaOH}\) . Assuming complete dissociation and complete neutralization, what is the final [ H + ] [H^+] in the mixed solution? Give your answer to 2 significant figures.