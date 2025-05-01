Relate increased $\mathrm{CO_2}$ concentration to the Bohr effect: Higher $\mathrm{CO_2}$ levels in the blood lead to the formation of carbonic acid ($\mathrm{H_2CO_3}$), which dissociates into hydrogen ions ($\mathrm{H^+}$) and bicarbonate ions ($\mathrm{HCO_3^-}$). The increase in $\mathrm{H^+}$ ions lowers blood pH, enhancing the Bohr effect.