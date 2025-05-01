Understand how CO₂ is transported in the bloodstream: Once in the bloodstream, CO₂ is transported primarily in three forms: dissolved in plasma, bound to hemoglobin, or as bicarbonate ions (HCO₃⁻). The majority is converted to bicarbonate ions through the reaction: CO₂ + H₂O ⇌ H₂CO₃ ⇌ H⁺ + HCO₃⁻.