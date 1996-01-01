In cross-fostering experiments, offspring of two species are switched early in development and reared by the opposite species. They are then compared with similar offspring reared by their own species. What is the point of this experimental design?
A
This experimental design demonstrates that maternal care is universal, no matter what offspring are receiving care.
B
This experimental design reveals the source of aggression.
C
Animals that are cross-fostered will be easier to tame because they will have been exposed to a wide variety of species.
D
This method can generate animals that behave as if they were a different species: the parental one.
E
This experimental design attempts to distinguish between the effects of genetics and those of the environment.